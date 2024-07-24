Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.69% from the company’s current price.

V has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 price objective (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Visa from $302.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.38.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V traded down $9.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,999,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,822,316. Visa has a 1-year low of $227.68 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The stock has a market cap of $466.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $3,895,015,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 17,418.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,737,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,233,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710,188 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Visa by 787.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,296,820,000 after buying an additional 4,099,122 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $511,321,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 40.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,990,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,671,866,000 after buying an additional 1,715,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

