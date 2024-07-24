Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Lowered to $318.00 at TD Cowen

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $320.00 to $318.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Visa from $302.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.38.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $9.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.91. 1,999,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,822,316. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa has a 12 month low of $227.68 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 211.9% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

