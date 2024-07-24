Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EHP Funds Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSH opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.12. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.96 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

In related news, Director John Malvisi acquired 8,929 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $201,795.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,498.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

