Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Shares of VITL stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.97. 132,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,105. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average is $28.48. Vital Farms has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $48.41.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Vital Farms had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 9,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $292,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,693 shares in the company, valued at $12,110,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joanne Bal sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $344,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,661.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 9,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $292,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,110,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,056 shares of company stock worth $8,275,393 over the last 90 days. 30.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vital Farms in the second quarter worth approximately $433,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vital Farms in the second quarter worth approximately $417,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vital Farms in the second quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Vital Farms by 162.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

