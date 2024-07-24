Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Free Report) dropped 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.99 and last traded at $11.99. Approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06.

About Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft develops and produces components and system solutions for power trains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

