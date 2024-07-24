Vivek Sood Sells 4,236 Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Stock

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.17, for a total transaction of C$153,228.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,781.91.

Shares of TSE:EMP.A opened at C$36.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.80. Empire Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$31.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.17%.

EMP.A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.71.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

