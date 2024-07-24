Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $86.00 to $91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VOYA. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.30.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.96. 30,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $63.02 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.26.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Voya Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Voya Financial news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $159,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,067,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $818,094,000 after buying an additional 644,216 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,525,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,822 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1,020.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,368,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,773 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,610,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,621,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,749,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

