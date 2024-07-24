W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WRB. Evercore ISI increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $55.33 to $59.33 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.67 to $55.33 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $58.67 to $57.33 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $57.33 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.07.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WRB stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.31. 121,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,212. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.61.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 563.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

