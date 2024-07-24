Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Barclays

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WBA. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.86.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.21. 3,114,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,680,265. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.41. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 162.5% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

