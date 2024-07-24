Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.13.

WBD traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,817,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,890,922. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 170,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 501,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,094,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,456,000 after buying an additional 28,286 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 805,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after buying an additional 36,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

