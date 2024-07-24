Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Announces Earnings Results

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Weatherford International’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Weatherford International Trading Down 9.2 %

Shares of WFRD traded down $12.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.49. The company had a trading volume of 469,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,221. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Weatherford International has a 52-week low of $76.43 and a 52-week high of $135.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFRD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Weatherford International from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total value of $1,234,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,049.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

