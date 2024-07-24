Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Wells Fargo & Company has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years. Wells Fargo & Company has a payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to earn $5.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

WFC stock opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.37. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

