Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.75 to C$14.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WDO. Ventum Financial upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$9.65 to C$12.65 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. CIBC increased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$13.02.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Up 1.1 %

WDO traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.33. 37,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of C$1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 441.00 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.22. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$6.51 and a one year high of C$13.78.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$100.92 million during the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.6333147 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

