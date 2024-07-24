Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) PT Raised to $83.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WAL. Bank of America lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.27.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

WAL stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.08. 49,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,530. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $78.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at $361,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 26.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.0% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 29,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 75,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

