Western Digital (WDC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Western Digital has set its Q4 guidance at $0.90-1.20 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance at 0.900-1.200 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.57) EPS. On average, analysts expect Western Digital to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $72.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.45. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,143 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDC. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.96.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

