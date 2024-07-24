Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target Cut to C$0.50

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.65.

Western Forest Products Stock Performance

Shares of WEF stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.57. Western Forest Products has a one year low of C$0.43 and a one year high of C$1.07. The firm has a market cap of C$137.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.94.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$239.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$231.00 million. Western Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Forest Products will post 0.004992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Forest Products

(Get Free Report)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.

