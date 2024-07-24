Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Given New C$100.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$74.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up C$0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$84.11. The company had a trading volume of 39,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,234. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$76.00. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$52.15 and a 1 year high of C$86.22. The company has a market cap of C$38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 0.63.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.09. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of C$400.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$391.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.8465017 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.214 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 48.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 94,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.70, for a total transaction of C$6,934,433.00. In related news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 38,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.98, for a total value of C$2,901,726.00. Also, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 94,090 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.70, for a total transaction of C$6,934,433.00. Insiders have sold a total of 151,660 shares of company stock valued at $11,281,465 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

