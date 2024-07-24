Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 87.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,973 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 190.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Whirlpool Stock Down 4.7 %

WHR stock opened at $101.36 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $84.18 and a one year high of $152.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.64 and a 200-day moving average of $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

