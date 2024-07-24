Whitestone REIT (WSR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Whitestone REIT to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Whitestone REIT has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $37.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Whitestone REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WSR opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $714.93 million, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $14.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.0413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Whitestone REIT’s previous dividend of $0.04. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

