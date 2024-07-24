William Radford Lovett II Sells 24,774 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) Director William Radford Lovett II sold 24,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $771,710.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,941,109 shares in the company, valued at $153,915,545.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DFH stock opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.65. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $44.38.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $827.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,058,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 31.1% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 6.2% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 3.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DFH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

