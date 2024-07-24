Xometry’s (XMTR) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XMTR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an underweight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Xometry from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Xometry from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.29.

Get Xometry alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Xometry

Xometry Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.29. 143,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,194. Xometry has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.01.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Xometry had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Xometry will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xometry

In other Xometry news, insider Subir Dutt bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,735.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,286 shares of company stock valued at $27,662. Corporate insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMTR. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in Xometry in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Xometry by 22.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 50,118.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.