Xxl Asa (OTCMKTS:XXLLY) Shares Up 2%

Xxl Asa (OTCMKTS:XXLLY – Get Free Report) shares rose 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$7.38 and last traded at C$7.09. Approximately 20,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 7,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.95.

Xxl Asa Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13.

Xxl Asa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XXL ASA operates as a sports retailer in Norway, Sweden, and Finland. It offers sports equipment and sportswear for various sports, including running, football, golf, water sports, racket sports, and ice hockey; and fitness equipment, including treadmills and rowing machines, as well as food supplements and nutrition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xxl Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xxl Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.