Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 14,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 97,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62.

Yubo International Biotech Company Profile

Yubo International Biotech Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the research and development, and application of endometrial stem cells. It offers healthcare products for respiratory system, skincare products, hair care products, healthy beverages, and male and female personal care products; and stem cell related services, including cell testing and health management consulting services under the VIVCELL brand.

