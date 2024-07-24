Zacks Research Weighs in on Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Akamai Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now expects that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings of $4.59 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.60. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.65.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $96.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.67. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.03.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,038,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,114,114.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 22,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,038,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,114,114.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $265,020.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $826,460 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $325,242,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,354,428 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $147,308,000 after acquiring an additional 222,290 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 409.2% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 248,045 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $26,977,000 after acquiring an additional 199,334 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,472,311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $174,248,000 after acquiring an additional 186,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 912,409 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $107,984,000 after purchasing an additional 176,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

