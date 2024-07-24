Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $375.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $327.67.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $328.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,270. The business’s 50-day moving average is $314.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 65.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $337.08.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after acquiring an additional 53,265 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6,195.6% in the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

