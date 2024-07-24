ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) Shares Up 0.1%

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.87 and last traded at $19.79. Approximately 7,084 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 10,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.77.
ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $38.58 million, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61.
About ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF
The ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (ZHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed options strategy that provides S&P 500 equity exposure while attempting to mitigate downside risk. The fund uses options and a broad range of fixed income securities to pursue its investment objective.
