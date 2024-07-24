Zega Financial LLC Buys 804 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Zega Financial LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of Zega Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Zega Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 59.2% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 87.5% during the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,866,705. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

Alphabet stock opened at $181.79 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.88.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

