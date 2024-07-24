Zeta Global (ZETA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Zeta Global has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 101.48% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zeta Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Zeta Global Stock Performance

ZETA stock opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $13.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZETA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Zeta Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zeta Global

About Zeta Global

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.