Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its target price upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZION. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.74.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.03. The company had a trading volume of 389,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,454. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.29. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $53.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,296 shares of company stock worth $319,192. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,016,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,077,000 after buying an additional 927,899 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,746,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,345,000 after buying an additional 27,934 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,396,000 after buying an additional 1,259,571 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,247,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,611,000 after buying an additional 86,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

