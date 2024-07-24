Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Wedbush

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.74.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZION

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 1.0 %

ZION stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.03. The company had a trading volume of 389,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.11. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $53.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,296 shares of company stock valued at $319,192. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993,164 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,694,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,571 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,016,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,077,000 after purchasing an additional 927,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 197.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 567,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,616,000 after purchasing an additional 376,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.