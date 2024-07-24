Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZION. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.74.

ZION stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.03. 389,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,454. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $53.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,296 shares of company stock valued at $319,192 over the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 24,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

