Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,467 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3,277.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 126,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 122,562 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 18.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 334.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 129,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 99,793 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 88,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 68,445 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,296 shares of company stock worth $319,192 in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZION. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

ZION stock opened at $52.53 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $53.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.