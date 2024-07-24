ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZI. Citigroup lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $11.34. 1,020,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,255,604. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 58.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.84 million. On average, research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,279,023 shares in the company, valued at $16,345,913.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,279,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,345,913.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,974 shares of company stock worth $298,154 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 68,493 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 22,214 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

