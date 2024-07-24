Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut Zscaler from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $225.21.

Get Zscaler alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.79. 269,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $131.59 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.95.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.