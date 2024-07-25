13,265 Shares in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,265 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 256.2% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 23,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bancorp by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 73,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 28,699 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 71,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 24,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Bancorp by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 88,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 38,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of TBBK opened at $49.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.86 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cheryl Creuzot sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $25,002.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Cheryl Creuzot sold 766 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $25,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,638 shares in the company, valued at $249,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hersh Kozlov bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.53 per share, with a total value of $32,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 111,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,417.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,706 shares of company stock worth $54,962 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TBBK. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

