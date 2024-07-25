13,660 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FITB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.15.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $40.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.07. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

