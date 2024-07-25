14,197 Shares in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ONON. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ON by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ON in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in ON in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in ON by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in ON in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

ONON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ON from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on ON from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.06.

Shares of ONON opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.22. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $44.30.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. ON had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $581.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.52 million. On average, research analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

