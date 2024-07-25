1,650 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,265,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 35,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth about $1,290,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 386,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $226.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.73 and a 200 day moving average of $224.81. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.44 and a fifty-two week high of $280.42. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

