16,957 Shares in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in HashiCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in HashiCorp during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in HashiCorp during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in HashiCorp during the first quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HashiCorp

In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $1,174,778.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,589,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,003,728.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,598,309.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,330 shares in the company, valued at $12,416,955.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $1,174,778.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,589,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,003,728.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 392,820 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,279. 22.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HashiCorp Price Performance

Shares of HCP opened at $33.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average of $28.62. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -34.95 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $34.05.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. The company had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. Analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair cut HashiCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

