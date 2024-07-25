374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Trading Down 0.8%

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.17. 122,569 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 114,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

374Water Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.22 million, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of -0.41.

Get 374Water alerts:

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

374Water Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oceanside Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 374Water by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 95,238 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in 374Water by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 247,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 128,596 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in 374Water by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 255,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 20,440 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 374Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 374Water by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,937,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 374Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 374Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.