374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Trading Down 0.8%

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.17. 122,569 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 114,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.22 million, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of -0.41.
374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter.
374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.
