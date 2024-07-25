4,346 Shares in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at $25,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $79.15 on Thursday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.79 and a 1-year high of $111.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.33. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 143.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SHAK shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SHAK

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.