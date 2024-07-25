AAON (AAON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.76 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AAON to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of AAON stock opened at $84.78 on Thursday. AAON has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $96.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.73 and its 200 day moving average is $81.10.

AAON Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.91%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAON shares. William Blair started coverage on AAON in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AAON

Insider Transactions at AAON

In related news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $2,699,032.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,337.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $2,699,032.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,337.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,399 over the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.