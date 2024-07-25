AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Rating Increased to Hold at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded AAON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair began coverage on AAON in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.00.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of AAON stock opened at $84.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 0.80. AAON has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $96.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.73 and its 200 day moving average is $81.10.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.76 million. AAON had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AAON will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AAON news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,869. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $2,146,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,778.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,399 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAON

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter worth about $43,832,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in AAON by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,089,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,010,000 after buying an additional 561,195 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 2,604.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 305,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,920,000 after buying an additional 294,253 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of AAON during the second quarter worth $14,569,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter valued at $11,598,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

