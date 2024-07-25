AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Receives $83.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AAR from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th.

NYSE:AIR opened at $65.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.54. AAR has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $76.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.56 and a 200 day moving average of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.98.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. AAR had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $656.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AAR will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 14,973 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $1,048,858.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,800.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 5,121 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $363,386.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,064.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,023 shares of company stock worth $2,528,708 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AAR by 283.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in AAR by 737.1% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in AAR by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

