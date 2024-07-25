Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 18,001 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,001 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 2,333.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Performance

MPAA opened at $5.72 on Thursday. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.16.

Insider Activity

Motorcar Parts of America ( NASDAQ:MPAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $189.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Trussler acquired 20,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $116,319.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 270,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,819. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

