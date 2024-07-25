Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 396 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, Director Karen E. Gowland bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,766.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PKG. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PKG

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

PKG stock opened at $193.28 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $199.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.