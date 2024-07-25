Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 50,145 Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Allient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allient in the fourth quarter valued at $1,003,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Allient in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,914,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allient during the 1st quarter worth about $3,346,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allient in the 1st quarter valued at about $921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Allient alerts:

Allient Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of ALNT opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average is $28.85. Allient Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $39.59.

Allient Dividend Announcement

Allient ( NASDAQ:ALNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $146.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.84 million. Allient had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 4.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Allient Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Allient’s dividend payout ratio is 7.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Allient from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALNT

Allient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.