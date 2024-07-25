Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report) by 123.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,805 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Design Therapeutics were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 38,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DSGN stock opened at $4.78 on Thursday. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $8.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39.

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. On average, analysts predict that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.60.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

