Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 1,684 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 743.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total transaction of $10,739,736.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294,146.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $191,410.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,262,626.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total transaction of $10,739,736.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294,146.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 857,606 shares of company stock valued at $103,799,779 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $117.32 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 366.63, a PEG ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. Equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target (down from $290.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.21.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

