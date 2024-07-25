Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 255,468 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Free Report) by 113.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 479,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255,468 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generation Bio were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Generation Bio by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,570,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,462,000 after purchasing an additional 18,205 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Generation Bio by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 381,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 105,827 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 260.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 35,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Trading Down 2.5 %

Generation Bio stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. Generation Bio Co. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Generation Bio ( NASDAQ:GBIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.76). Generation Bio had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a negative net margin of 1,696.87%. The business had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GBIO shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Generation Bio Profile

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

See Also

